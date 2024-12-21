Vikings Elevated TE Nick Muse & S Bobby McCain

The Vikings announced on Saturday that they have elevated TE Nick Muse and S Bobby McCain.

Muse, 26, signed with the Vikings in 2022 out of South Carolina but was waived after camp. He’s spent the last three seasons back and forth from the team’s practice squad.

He was waived on his birthday when the team picked up QB Daniel Jones but was brought back to the practice squad soon after.

In 2024, Muse has appeared in four games for the Vikings and hasn’t recorded a statistic.