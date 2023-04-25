Vikings Exercise Fifth-Year Option For WR Justin Jefferson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have officially exercised the fifth-year option for WR Justin Jefferson.

This is likely the precursor to a long-term deal at some point later this summer that will probably make Jefferson the NFL’s highest-paid receiver.

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said earlier this offseason getting an extension done for Jefferson was a high priority.

“I don’t want to be the Vikings’ GM without that guy on our team,” Adofo-Mensah said, via ESPN.com. “So it’s a high priority. We’ve got to make sure we do in the order that we can do it in, obviously, given all of our other decisions we have to make.”

The fifth-year option is projected to cost Minnesota $19,743,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Jefferson, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson just finished the third year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract that included a $7,103,858 signing bonus.

In 2022, Jefferson appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 128 receptions on 184 targets for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. He added four carries for 24 yards and another touchdown.