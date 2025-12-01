Vikings Expect J.J. McCarthy To Clear Concussion Protocol, Start Week 14

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said on Monday that QB J.J. McCarthy is symptom-free and is expected to clear the concussion protocol this week, per Kevin Seifert.

That puts him in line to resume his spot in the starting lineup in Week 14 when the Vikings play the Commanders, according to O’Connell.

Vikings UDFA QB Max Brosmer got his first career start on Sunday against the Vikings, and threw four interceptions in a shutout loss for Minnesota.

Brosmer had impressed behind the scenes and a better performance might have made things interesting for the Vikings. Instead, they’ll keep trying to get McCarthy back on track in a rocky debut as a first-year starter.

McCarthy, 22, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that includes a $12,714,396 signing bonus and will carry a $3,973,599 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy has made six starts for the Vikings and completed 54.1 percent of his pass attempts for 929 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s also rushed 23 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns.