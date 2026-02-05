Vikings FB C.J. Ham Announces Retirement

Vikings FB C.J. Ham announced on his social media that he is officially retiring from the NFL after nine years in the league.

Ham, 32, wound up going undrafted out of Augustana (SD) back in 2016. He later signed on with the Vikings, but was waived at the start of the regular season.

Ham was later re-signed to the Vikings’ practice squad before being called up towards the end of his rookie year. The Vikings then brought him back on a one-year deal before re-signing him to a three-year extension in 2020.

Minnesota re-signed Ham to a new deal back in March of 2023.

In his career, Ham appeared in 141 games over nine seasons with the Vikings. He caught 84 passes for 681 yards and two touchdowns. Ham also rushed 42 times for 199 yards and six touchdowns.