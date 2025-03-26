Vikings GM On Signing Aaron Rodgers: We’re Happy With Our Room But Can Never Rule Anything Out

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed reporters and was of course asked about the possibility of signing QB Aaron Rodgers, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

“Right now…we’re happy with our room,” he said. Asked if could rule out the possibility of signing Rodgers, however, he declined to back himself into a corner.

“For me to sit here and say anything is 100 percent forever, that’s just not the job”

Adofo-Mensah pointed out the Vikings eventually want 2024 first-round QB J.J. McCarthy to be the starter and drafted him with that intention. They don’t want to just hand him the job, however, and believe it’s important that he earn it.

Minnesota was intrigued by the idea of adding Rodgers and had some discussions about the possibility in recent weeks. For his part, Rodgers was believed to prefer the Vikings as a landing spot over other teams involved.

But Minnesota isn’t moving on Rodgers at the moment and it seems like things are tracking toward the veteran signing with the Steelers.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Vikings’ plans at quarterback as the news is available.