Vikings Requesting Two More GM Interviews Including Seahawks AGM Nolan Teasley

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Vikings requested GM interviews with Rams assistant GM John McKay and Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley for their GM vacancy.

Here’s a list of known candidates for the Vikings’ GM opening:

Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler 49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander Rams assistant GM John McKay Seahawks assistant Gm Nolan Teasley Vikings interim GM Rob Brzezinski

Teasley was hired by the Seahawks in 2013 as an intern in the team’s scouting department. He then spent the next three seasons as a pro personnel scout before being promoted to assistant director of pro personnel in 2017.

From there, Teasley moved director of pro personnel where he served from 2018 to 2022 before being promoted to assistant GM ahead of the 2024 season.