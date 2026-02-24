Vikings Have Discussed Trading DT Javon Hargrave

According to Jordan Schultz, the Vikings have had trade talks with other teams for DT Javon Hargrave.

He was signed by Minnesota just last year but the Vikings need to rebalance their salary cap this year and Hargrave has come up as a potential cut.

A trade would be a preferable outcome for Minnesota if they can find a partner, as $3 million of his salary this upcoming year is guaranteed. Hargrave was still productive as a contributor, just not as much as the Vikings hoped.

Hargrave, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.11 million contract and signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles in 2020.

He finished the final year of that contract and made $12.75 million in 2022. From there, he signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the 49ers back in 2023.

Hargrave was scheduled to make base salaries of $19.9 million and $21.65 million in the final two years of that deal when San Francisco reworked his contract. The team later released him with a post-June 1 designation ahead of the 2025 season.

He went on to sign a two-year deal worth up to $30 million with the Vikings.

In 2025, Hargrave appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and tallied 52 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one recovery.

We’ll have more on Hargrave as the news is available.