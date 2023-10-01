Vikings Have No Plans To Deal QB Kirk Cousins Or WR Justin Jefferson

According to Dianna Russini, the Vikings have no plans to trade QB Kirk Cousins despite their 0-3 start to the season.

The team also shut down any thought of trading WR Justin Jefferson, per Russini, despite being unable to come to an agreement on a new deal this summer. Jefferson has one more year left on his rookie contract plus the fifth-year option.

Cousins is in the final year of his deal and set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024, as the Vikings can’t use the tag to keep him.

However, Russini says no team, including the Jets, has expressed interest in Cousins — and Cousins has a no-trade clause which means he can veto any deal.

Cousins, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He’s entering the final year of that deal in 2023 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Cousins has appeared in three games for the Vikings and completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 1,075 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions to go along with 17 yards rushing.

Jefferson, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson is entering the fourth year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract that included a $7,103,858 signing bonus. The Vikings picked up Jefferson’s fifth-year option which will cost them $19,743,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Jefferson has appeared in three games for the Vikings and recorded 27 receptions on 38 targets for 458 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Vikings as the news is available.