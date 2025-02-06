Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell Named 2024 Coach Of The Year

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell was named 2024 Head Coach of the Year at NFL Honors on Thursday.

O’Connell, 39, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. After five years in the NFL, O’Connell was hired by the Browns as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2015.

O’Connell spent one year with the 49ers before Washington hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2017. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019 and joined the Rams as offensive coordinator in 2020.

The Vikings hired away O’Connell as their head coach in 2022 and just received a new extension this offseason.

In three years with the Vikings, O’Connell has a record of 34-17 with two playoff appearances and an 0-2 playoff record.