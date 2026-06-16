Vikings Hiring Former GM Ryan Pace In Advisory Role

Ben Goessling reports the Vikings are hiring former Bears GM Ryan Pace as a football advisor for new GM Nolan Teasley.

Goessling adds the Vikings are also hiring Seahawks scout Azzaam Kapadia as assistant director of pro scouting.

Pace, 49, began working for the Saints as an operations assistant back in 2001. He worked his way up through the scouting department to director of player personnel before departing to become the Bears’ general manager in 2015.

Pace was in the role for seven seasons before being fired by the Bears following the 2021 season. He joined the Falcons’ front office in 2022 and was eventually promoted to VP of Football Operations but they parted ways this offseason.

During his tenure in Chicago, Pace led the Bears to a record of 48-65 (42.4) percent and two playoff appearances. He was also named executive of the year by Sporting News in 2018.