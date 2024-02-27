Vikings Hiring Josh McCown As QB Coach, Chris O’Hara As Pass Game Specialist

The Vikings announced on Tuesday that they are hiring QB Josh McCown as their QB coach and Chris O’Hara as pass game specialist.

McCown, 44, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2002. He played for several teams including the Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers, and Browns before signing a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

The Jets brought McCown back on a one-year contract worth $10 million for the 2018 season. McCown later joined the Eagles on a one-year contract in 2019.

The Eagles signed McCown out of retirement and added him to their practice squad at the start of the 2020 season. Houston later added him to their active roster.

After retiring for good, McCown drew some interest for the Texans head coaching job before eventually being hired by the Panthers as their QB coach ahead of the 2023 season. However, he was let go by the team along with RB coach Duce Staley back in November of 2023.

For his career, McCown has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,727 yards, 98 touchdowns, and 82 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,105 yards and 13 touchdowns.