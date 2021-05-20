Vikings Hosted CB Bashaud Breeland For Visit

According to Nate Taylor of the Athletic, the Vikings brought in free agent CB Bashaud Breeland for a visit on Thursday.

Breeland and the Chiefs have reportedly discussed a potential deal, but Taylor says a return to Kansas City could now be in doubt.

Breeland, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Redskins back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.706 million contract and made a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season.

The following year, Breeland and the Panthers agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal that includes $11 million guaranteed and $9.5 million fully guaranteed. However, he later failed a physical due to a foot injury and it took until September for him to agree to a one-year contract with the Packers.

The Chiefs signed Breeland to a one-year contract and later brought him back on another one-year contract worth up to $4.5 million.

In 2020, Breeland appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and recorded 38 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and nine pass deflections.

