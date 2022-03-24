Vikings Hosting CB Chandon Sullivan For Visit

The Minnesota Vikings are hosting free-agent CB Chandon Sullivan for a visit, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Vikings have faced off against Sullivan twice a year, so they’ve had an opportunity first-hand to see what he brings to the table.

Sullivan, 25, wound up signing on with the Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with Philadelphia, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Eagles re-signed him to their practice squad after he cleared waivers before eventually promoting him to their active roster. He was re-signed to a futures deal for 2019 but released after the draft. He was snapped up by the Packers and has been with Green Bay since.

In 2021, Sullivan appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 31 tackles including three tackles for loss, three interceptions, and four pass defenses.

