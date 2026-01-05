Vikings Ink Eight To Futures Contracts For 2026

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed eight players to futures contracts for the 2026 season.

The #Vikings have signed the following players to reserve/future contracts WR Dontae Fleming

S Kahlef Hailassie

LB Josh Ross

G Vershon Lee

T Caleb Etienne

WR Joaquin Davis

WR Jeshaun Jones

TE Bryson Nesbit pic.twitter.com/egL6JhzbVY — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 5, 2026

The full list includes:

WR Dontae Fleming S Kahlef Hailassie LB Josh Ross G Vershon Lee T Caleb Etienne WR Joaquin Davis WR Jeshaun Jones TE Bryson Nesbit

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Ross, 26, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2022. He bounced on and off Baltimore’s practice squad in 2023 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2024.

He returned to Baltimore’s practice squad but was cut loose during the season and claimed by the Seahawks, where he finished out the year. Seattle declined to tender him but re-signed him to a one-year deal, only to waive him during final roster cuts.

The Vikings later signed Ross to the practice squad.

In 2024, Ross appeared in seven games for the Ravens and 10 games for the Seahawks. He recorded nine total tackles.