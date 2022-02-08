Vikings Interviewed Ravens DL Coach Anthony Weaver For DC Job

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Vikings have interviewed Ravens defensive line coach and run game coordinator Anthony Weaver for their vacant defensive coordinator spot.

Weaver has already interviewed with the Broncos and Ravens for their defensive coordinator jobs this offseason.

Weaver, 41, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens last year.

We will have more news on the Vikings defensive coordinator vacancy as it becomes available.