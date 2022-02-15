Vikings Interviewing Rams RBs Coach Thomas Brown For OC Job

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are interviewing Rams RBs coach Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator job.

Minnesota was reportedly expected to hire Rams TE coach/passing game coordinator Wes Phillips to the offensive coordinator job under new HC Kevin O’Connell.

Tom Pelissero also mentions that Brown is a candidate to replace O’Connell as Los Angeles’ next offensive coordinator.

Brown, 35, is a former NFL running back and played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach and was hired by the Rams in 2020.

In 2021, the Rams’ offense ranked No. 9 in total yards, No. 5 in passing yards, No. 25 in rushing yards, and No. 8 in total points.