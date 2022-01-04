Vikings Make Four Roster Moves

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they’ve activated LB Nick Vigil from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday and placed TE Chris Herndon and CB Parry Nickerson on the COVID-19 list.

They also signed OL Cole Banwart to their practice squad.

Herndon, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets out of Miami back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,171,368 contract that included a $711,368 signing bonus when the Jets traded him to Minnesota for a fourth-round pick in August.

In 2021, Herndon has played in 16 games for Minnesota, recording four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.

