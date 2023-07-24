Vikings Make Three Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings made three roster moves on Monday before the start of training camp this week.

The full list includes:

Vikings waived WR Malik Knowles with a non-football injury designation.

with a non-football injury designation. Vikings placed G Chris Reed on the active/non-football injury list.

on the active/non-football injury list. Vikings placed LB Andre Carter on the active/PUP list.

Reed, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2015. He spent his rookie season on the Jaguars’ practice squad and was on and off their roster the next two years.

Reed managed to make the 53-man roster in 2018, but Jacksonville declined to tender him a restricted offer in 2019. The Dolphins later signed him to a two-year, $3 million contract before waiving him. Reed was claimed by the Panthers and had his option picked up for 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Colts for the 2021 season.

The Vikings later signed Reed to a contract last year.

In 2022, Reed appeared in seven games for the Vikings and made one start.