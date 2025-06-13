Vikings Make Two Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed undrafted OL Vershon Lee and released S Bubba Bolden in a corresponding move.
This marks Lee’s first opportunity with an NFL team.
Lee, 24, went undrafted out of South Carolina as a fifth-year senior. He was named the team’s captain in 2024.
During his college career at South Carolina, Lee appeared in 51 games and started 40 times, including 18 at center, 16 at left guard, and six at right tackle.
