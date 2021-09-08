Vikings Making Progress On Extension For RT Brian O’Neill

According to Jason La Canfora, the Vikings are making strong headway in talks with RT Brian O’Neill.

He adds the expectation is the two sides will get something done before the start of the season. Minnesota plays the Bengals in Week 1 on Sunday.

O’Neill is the Vikings’ best offensive lineman and has been a stalwart on the right side of the offensive line the past couple of seasons. The two sides opened talks earlier this summer.

O’Neil, 25, was taken with the No. 62 overall pick by the Vikings out of Pittsburgh in 2018. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $4,406,640 contract that includes a $1,284,828 signing bonus.

In 2020, O’Neill started all 16 games for the Vikings at right tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 24 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.