Vikings Name QB Carson Wentz Week 7 Starter, J.J. McCarthy Emergency Backup

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell named QB Carson Wentz their starter, as expected, for Week 7 against the Eagles.

Carson Wentz will start at QB on Sunday. Max Brosmer will serve as the backup and J.J. McCarthy will be the emergency 3rd QB. pic.twitter.com/KcV3LkjGI7 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 17, 2025

O’Connell added that J.J. McCarthy will serve as their emergency third quarterback as he is still recovering from a high-ankle sprain.

Dianna Russini reported earlier this month that while McCarthy targeted a return in Week 7, multiple sources told her that he was not yet healthy and could miss more time.

The team has opted not to place McCarthy on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain and is currently starting Wentz until he can return.

Wentz, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

Wentz lasted just one year with the Colts before he was traded to the Commanders. Washington opted to release Wentz after just a year, and he later caught on with the Rams as a backup.

The Chiefs signed Wentz to a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season. He caught on with the Vikings in August.