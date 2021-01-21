Vikings OC Gary Kubiak Announces His Retirement

On Thursday, Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak announced that he’s officially retiring from coaching.

Vikings Offensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Gary Kubiak has officially announced his retirement. pic.twitter.com/MOmPfhPjL7 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 21, 2021

Reports had said that Kubiak was likely to call it a career and step down as coordinator, so this isn’t a big surprise.

One internal candidate for the job could be QBs coach Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak, 59, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers back in 1994 as their QBs coach and later took over as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator/QBs coach the following year. The Texans hired him as their head coach in 2006 and he spent eight years in Houston.

The Ravens hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2014 but he spent just a year in Baltimore before he was hired as the Broncos head coach. Kubiak stepped down as Broncos head coach after the 2016 season due to health issues served as a senior personnel adviser for Denver for a few seasons. The Vikings brought him on in a similar role in 2019 before promoting him to offensive coordinator last year.

For his career, Kubiak’s teams posted a record of 82-75 (52.2 percent) to go along with three playoff appearances including a Super Bowl championship in 2015.