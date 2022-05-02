Vikings Officially Decline C Garrett Bradbury’s Fifth-Year Option

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have officially declined C Garrett Bradbury‘s fifth-year option. 

They also announced they re-signed FB Jake Bargas to the roster. 

The option would have cost the Vikings $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Bradbury, 26, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Vikings out of NC State. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $12,882,870 rookie contract that included $7,389,360 signing bonus. 

Bradbury is set to be an unrestricted free agent next year after the Vikings declined his fifth-year option. 

In 2021, Bradbury appeared in 13 games and made 13 starts for the Vikings at center.

