Vikings Officially Decline C Garrett Bradbury’s Fifth-Year Option

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have officially declined C Garrett Bradbury‘s fifth-year option.

The #Vikings have signed FB Jake Bargas. The team has also announced it will not exercise the fifth-year option on center Garrett Bradbury. 📰: https://t.co/vQ1HWWiJAh pic.twitter.com/cSXHXaf19Q — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 2, 2022

They also announced they re-signed FB Jake Bargas to the roster.

The option would have cost the Vikings $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Bradbury, 26, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Vikings out of NC State. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $12,882,870 rookie contract that included $7,389,360 signing bonus.

Bradbury is set to be an unrestricted free agent next year after the Vikings declined his fifth-year option.

In 2021, Bradbury appeared in 13 games and made 13 starts for the Vikings at center.