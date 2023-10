Vikings Officially Place QB Kirk Cousins On IR

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they’ve officially placed QB Kirk Cousins on injured reserve with a torn Achilles.

QB Kirk Cousins has officially been placed on IR. pic.twitter.com/5f9LmTcsFO — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 31, 2023

Cousins, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He’s entering the final year of that deal in 2023 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Cousins appeared in eight games for the Vikings and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.