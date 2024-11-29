Vikings Officially Sign QB Daniel Jones To PS, Make Three Other Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced they officially signed QB Daniel Jones to their practice squad on Friday.

Minnesota also signed OLB Gabriel Murphy to their practice squad and cut OT Julian Pearl and TE Robert Tonyan in corresponding moves.

The Vikings’ practice squad now includes:

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.