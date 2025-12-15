Vikings OLB Jonathan Greenard Undergoing Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell announced that OLB Jonathan Greenard will have season-ending shoulder surgery, per Kevin Seifert.

Greenard had been playing through an issue but aggravated in Sunday night’s game, per O’Connell. With the Vikings eliminated, it made sense to go ahead and get a jump on rehab.

The team will officially place him on injured reserve soon.

Greenard, 28, was a one-year starter at Florida after transferring from Louisville as a senior. He earned first-team All-SEC honors before the Texans selected him with the No. 90 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Greenard played out the final year of his four-year, $4,584,223 rookie contract that includes an $893,982 signing bonus. He then signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings as a free agent.

In 2025, Greenard appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and recorded 38 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.