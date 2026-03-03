Vikings Open To Trading OLB Jonathan Greenard

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Vikings are open to trading OLB Jonathan Greenard.

Schefter adds Minnesota would like to keep Greenard, but they are currently projected to be $46.5 million over the cap.

Greenard is scheduled to carry a $22.1 million cap hit in 2026. The Vikings could save $18.85 million in 2026 with a trade if after June 1st, or $12.25 million with a trade before June 1st.

Jeremy Fowler reports the teams he’s talked to believe Minnesota wants a Day 2 pick to trade Greenard.

SI.com’s Albert Breer reports Greenard is seeking a market correction to his contract, as he’s due $19 million but wants a raise. The Vikings are comfortable with him at his current number, per Breer, and the team won’t let him go unless someone comes with a big offer.

Greenard, 28, was a one-year starter at Florida after transferring from Louisville as a senior. He earned first-team All-SEC honors before the Texans selected him with the No. 90 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Greenard played out the final year of his four-year, $4,584,223 rookie contract that includes an $893,982 signing bonus. He then signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings as a free agent.

In 2025, Greenard appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and recorded 38 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Greenard and the Vikings as the news becomes available.