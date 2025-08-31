Vikings Optimistic WR Jalen Nailor Can Play Week 1

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Vikings are optimistic that WR Jalen Nailor will be available for Week 1 of the upcoming season, despite dealing with a hand injury.

Fowler adds that the team envisions Nailor playing a significant role with WR Jordan Addison missing time due to a suspension. Minnesota also recently traded for veteran fan favorite WR Adam Thielen.

Nailor, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan State.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason.

In 2024, Nailor appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and caught 28 passes for 414 yards and six touchdowns.

We will have more on Nailor as it becomes available.