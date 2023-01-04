Vikings OT Brian O’Neill To Undergo Surgery On Partially Torn Achilles’

According to Chris Tomasson, Vikings OT Brian O’Neill will undergo surgery to repair a partially torn Achilles’, with HC Kevin O’Connell noting that he is expected to make a full recovery.

The team has already placed O’Neill on injured reserve along with C Austin Schlottmann, who will undergo surgery on a fractured fibula.

O’Neill, 27, was taken with the No. 62 overall pick by the Vikings out of Pittsburgh back in 2018.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,406,640 contract that included a $1,284,828 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract extension.

The Vikings and O’Neill agreed to a restructured contract back in November.

In 2022, O’Neill appeared in and started 16 games for the Vikings at tackle.