Vikings Place CB Harrison Hand On COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have placed CB Harrison Hand on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

The #Vikings have placed CB Harrison Hand on Reserve/COVID-19. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 6, 2022

Hand, 23, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781. He’s set to make a base salary of $780,000 this season and $895,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Hand has appeared in nine games and recorded five total tackles and no interceptions.