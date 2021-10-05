Vikings Place DB Harrison Hand On COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings officially placed DB Harrison Hand on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and signed DT T.J. Smith to their practice squad.

Here’s the Vikings updated practice squad:

  1. G Zack Bailey
  2. RB Jake Bargas
  3. LB Tuf Borland
  4. TE Zach Davidson
  5. DB Myles Dorn
  6. G Dakota Dozier
  7. G Kyle Hinton
  8. WR Myron Mitchell
  9. DB Parry Nickerson
  10. RB A.J. Rose
  11. DB Tye Smith
  12. DE Kenny Willekes
  13. WR Trishton Jackson
  14. TE Brandon Dillon
  15. OT Blake Brandel
  16. DT T.J. Smith

Hand, 22, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781.

In 2021, Hand has appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded three tackles.

