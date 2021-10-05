Vikings Place DB Harrison Hand On COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings officially placed DB Harrison Hand on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and signed DT T.J. Smith to their practice squad.

Here’s the Vikings updated practice squad:

Hand, 22, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781.

In 2021, Hand has appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded three tackles.