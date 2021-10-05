Vikings Place DB Harrison Hand On COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings officially placed DB Harrison Hand on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and signed DT T.J. Smith to their practice squad.
Here’s the Vikings updated practice squad:
- G Zack Bailey
- RB Jake Bargas
- LB Tuf Borland
- TE Zach Davidson
- DB Myles Dorn
- G Dakota Dozier
- G Kyle Hinton
- WR Myron Mitchell
- DB Parry Nickerson
- RB A.J. Rose
- DB Tye Smith
- DE Kenny Willekes
- WR Trishton Jackson
- TE Brandon Dillon
- OT Blake Brandel
- DT T.J. Smith
Hand, 22, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781.
In 2021, Hand has appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded three tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!