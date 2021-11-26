Vikings Place DE Everson Griffen On Non-Football Illness List

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that they’ve placed DE Everson Griffen on Reserve/Non-Football Illness.

Griffen made a few posts on social media a few days ago that have people concerned for his well-being.

Then there was a situation at Griffen’s house Wednesday morning where police and members of the Vikings were working to convince him to come out of his house. Thankfully, Griffen agreed to leave and the team issued a statement soon after that he is getting the help he needs.

Griffen, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2010. He signed a six-year, $75 million contract that includes $34 million guaranteed in 2017, but the Vikings declined to pick up his option in 2020, which allowed him to become a free agent.

The Cowboys signed Griffen to a one-year, $6 million contract this offseason. However, they later traded him to the Lions before the deadline. The Vikings re-signed him this offseason.

In 2021, Griffen has appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and Lions and recorded 15 tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 64 edge rusher out of 109 qualifying players.