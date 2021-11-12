Vikings Place DE Kenny Willekes On COVID-19 List, Sign DE Eddie Yarbrough

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that they’ve placed DE Kenny Willekes on the COVID-19 list and signed DE Eddie Yarbrough to their active roster.

The #Vikings have placed DE Kenny Willekes on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed DE Eddie Yarbrough to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/92CpsBtjDY — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 12, 2021

Willekes, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year rookie contract.

In 2021, Willekes has appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded seven tackles and a half sack.

Yarbrough, 28, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in 2016 but was released during final roster cuts at the end of the preseason. He later signed on with the Bills in April of 2017.

Buffalo brought him back as an exclusive-rights free agent for two straight seasons but he wound up being among the Bills’ roster cuts back in 2019. He signed with the Bills’ practice squad but was eventually signed by the Vikings at the end of 2019.

Minnesota later decided to waive him back in October of last year. He had a brief stint with the 49ers this season.

In 2020, Yarbrough appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded five tackles and no sacks.