Vikings Place LB Blake Cashman On IR Among Six Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have placed LB Blake Cashman and RB Ty Chandler on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Vikings signed WR Tim Jones and TE Nick Vannett to the active roster and signed CB Tyrek Funderburk and LB Sione Takitaki to the practice squad.

Here’s an updated list of the Vikings’ practice squad:

S Kahlef Hailassie CB Zemaiah Vaughn TE Bryson Nesbit RB Xazavian Valladay OLB Gabriel Murphy G Vershon Lee G Henry Byrd WR Jeshaun Jones WR Lucky Jackson DL Jonathan Harris DL Taki Taimani WR Dontae Fleming CB Fabian Moreau OL Max Pircher (international) CB K’Von Wallace LB Sione Takitaki CB Tyrek Funderburk

Cashman, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2019. The Texans acquired Cashman in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick this past offseason

He made a base salary of $1.1 million in 2023 in the final year of his rookie contract. Minnesota signed Cashman to a three-year, $25.5 million deal last offseason.

In 2024, Cashman appeared in 14 games for the Vikings and recorded 112 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

In 2025, Cashman has appeared in one game for the Vikings and recorded three total tackles.