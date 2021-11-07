Vikings Place S Harrison Smith On COVID-19 List, Promote S Myles Dorn

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Minnesota Vikings announced Sunday that they’ve placed S Harrison Smith on the COVID-19 list and activated S Myles Dorn from their practice squad.

Smith, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2012. He was entering the final year of a six-year, $56.53 million contract that included $28.578 million guaranteed and was scheduled to make a $9.85 million base salary in 2021 prior to signing a four-year, $64 million extension with the Vikings. 

In 2021, Smith has appeared in seven games for the Vikings and recorded 58 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.

