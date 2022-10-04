Vikings Place S Lewis Cine On IR Among Roster Moves

The Vikings announced they have placed S Lewis Cine on injured reserve.

Minnesota also activated LB Ryan Connelly from the PUP list and released DE Jaylen Twyman and WR Travis Toivonen from the practice squad.

Cine is recovering from a compound ankle fracture and will miss the rest of the season.

Cine, 22, was a two-year starter at Georgia. He was a third-team All-American and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. The Vikings used the No. 32 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $11,494,150 contract that includes a $5,539,382. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Cine appeared in three games for the Vikings but played just two snaps on defense and did not record a statistic.

During his college career at Georgia, Cine appeared in 39 games and recorded 145 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 16 pass deflections.