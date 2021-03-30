Vikings Place TE Hale Hentges On Retired List

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they’ve placed TE Hale Hentges on the reserve/retired list Tuesday.

Hentges, 24, originally signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2019. He was waived as a rookie and claimed off of waivers by Washington.

Unfortunately, Hentges was among Washington’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to their practice squad. He later returned to the Colts’ practice squad before the Vikings signed him to their active roster late last season.

For his career, Hentges appeared in 12 games for Washington and the Vikings, catching eight passes for 103 yards receiving and a touchdown.