Vikings Place Three On IR Including TE Irv Smith Jr

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they’ve officially placed TE Irv Smith Jr, RB Kene Nwangwu and WR Dan Chisena on injured reserve Wednesday.

The Vikings also waived DL Jalyn Holmes.

Adam Schefter reported earlier that Smith underwent surgery on his meniscus this morning and the expectation is he will need four or five months to recover.

That will, in all likelihood, knock Smith out for the entire 2021 season before it even begins, an unfortunate blow for the Vikings.

Smith, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $5.798 million contract that included a $2.237 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 13 games for the Vikings and caught 30 passes for 365 yards receiving and five touchdowns.