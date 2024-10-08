Vikings Promote RB Myles Gaskin, Release TE Robert Tonyan

The Vikings announced the release of TE Robert Tonyan on Tuesday. They are promoting RB Myles Gaskin to the active roster in his place.

Gaskin, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season. From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active roster. He signed with Minnesota’s practice squad before signing a futures deal with the team in January but was released coming out of the preseason. He’s been on and off the practice squad ever since.

In 2024, Gaskin has appeared in four games for the Vikings and carried the ball once for a three-yard loss.