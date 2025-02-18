Vikings Pushing Back Void Date On CB Byron Murphy’s Contract

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports the Vikings are pushing back the void date on CB Byron Murphy’s contract.

Graziano adds Murphy’s contract void date is being moved to the day before the start of the league year instead of 23 days before the league year, meaning he cannot be franchise-tagged since that date is past the deadline.

Additionally, Graziano points out they did not push back QB Sam Darnold‘s void date. If they do not agree on a new deal before the void date, they will take on an additional $5 million in dead cap from a signing bonus proration.

Murphy, 27, was a second-round pick to the Cardinals in the 2019 draft out of Washington. He signed a four-year, $8 million rookie deal through 2022.

After becoming an unrestricted free agent, Murphy Jr. signed with the Vikings on a two-year, $17.5 million deal worth up to $22 million through the 2024 season.

In 2024, Murphy appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 81 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 14 passes defended and six interceptions.