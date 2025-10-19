Vikings QB Carson Wentz Has Opportunity To Win Starting Job Over J.J. McCarthy

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are holding off on making any decisions on who the starting quarterback will be between Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy until the latter is fully healthy.

McCarthy was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after finishing the Week 2 loss against the Falcons, leading to Wentz’s insertion into the starting lineup. McCarthy wasn’t placed on injured reserve and there was an expectation he’d be ready to return this week against the Eagles after Minnesota’s bye in Week 6.

However, Rapoport says McCarthy is not fully healthy and HC Kevin O’Connell, mindful of the second-year quarterback’s long-term development, does not want to play him until that’s the case.

Rapoport adds that in the meantime, Wentz will have a chance to assert himself as the starter, as if Minnesota keeps winning with the veteran under center, it will be hard for O’Connell to go back to McCarthy.

Adam Schefter adds that when McCarthy was hurt, doctors thought it could be a six-week injury, which would sideline McCarthy in Week 8 as well and leave Week 9 as the potential return date.

That gives Wentz two more games to make his case. The Vikings are 2-1 with Wentz under center and take on the Eagles today, Wentz’s former team. Next up is a Thursday night game against the Chargers.

Wentz, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

Wentz lasted just one year with the Colts before he was traded to the Commanders. Washington opted to release Wentz after just a year, and he later caught on with the Rams as a backup.

The Chiefs signed Wentz to a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season. He caught on with the Vikings in August.

In 2025, Wentz has appeared in three games for the Vikings and completed 69 percent of his pass attempts for 759 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions, adding seven carries for 29 yards.

McCarthy, 22, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that includes a $12,714,396 signing bonus and will carry a $3,973,599 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy has made two starts for the Vikings and completed 24 of 41 passes (58.5 percent) for two touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed seven times for 50 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Vikings’ quarterback situation as the news is available.