Vikings QB Carson Wentz Out For Season With Shoulder Injury

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that Vikings QB Carson Wentz is undergoing season-ending surgery on his left shoulder.

The Vikings will place Wentz on injured reserve in the coming days.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy is nearing a return from an injury of his own, so he could be back under center for Minnesota for their next game.

Wentz, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

Wentz lasted just one year with the Colts before he was traded to the Commanders. Washington opted to release Wentz after just a year, and he later caught on with the Rams as a backup.

The Chiefs signed Wentz to a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season. He caught on with the Vikings in August.

In 2025, Wentz has appeared in five games for the Vikings and completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,216 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.