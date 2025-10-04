Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Could Remain Out Beyond Week 7

Dianna Russini reports that while Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy has targeted a return in Week 7 against the Eagles, multiple sources have told her that McCarthy is not yet healthy and could miss more time.

Tracy Wolfson previously reported that the Vikings were planning forMcCarthy to be out through the team’s bye in Week 6.

The team has opted not to place McCarthy on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain and is currently starting backup QB Carson Wentz until he can return.

McCarthy, 22, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that includes a $12,714,396 signing bonus and will carry a $3,973,599 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy has made two starts for the Vikings and completed 24 of 41 passes (58.5 percent) for two touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed seven times for 50 yards and a touchdown.

