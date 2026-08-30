Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Made 53-Man Roster

Adam Schefter reports that the Vikings are keeping QB J.J. McCarthy on the 53-man roster at the deadline.

There remains speculation that McCarthy will be released or traded at some point in the future.

McCarthy, 23, led Michigan to a national championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that included a $12,714,396 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on McCarthy as the news is available.