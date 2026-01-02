Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Starting Week 18

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell announced that QB J.J. McCarthy will start Week 18 against the Packers.

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell has announced that J.J. McCarthy will be the starting QB this Sunday for #GBvsMIN pic.twitter.com/lLhiKejUN1 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 2, 2026

This comes after McCarthy missed last week’s game due to a hairline fracture in his throwing hand.

McCarthy, 22, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that includes a $12,714,396 signing bonus and will carry a $3,973,599 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy has appeared in nine games for the Vikings and completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 1,450 yards, 12 interceptions, and 11 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 174 yards and four touchdowns.