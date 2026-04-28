Vikings Hosting WR Jauan Jennings For Visit

According to Adam Schefter, veteran WR Jauan Jennings is on a free agent visit today and tomorrow with the Minnesota Vikings.

He’d bring a proven veteran presence to their receiving corps after losing Jalen Nailor in free agency. Jennings has also played in a similar scheme the last several years in San Francisco.

Free agency hasn’t been kind to Jennings, and he’s been available all spring after the contract offers weren’t what he expected.

The Dolphins are another team that’s been interested but the two sides weren’t able to agree on price.

It’s worth pointing out signing Jennings to a contract would not impact the compensatory formula for the Vikings, as the qualifying period ended on Monday.

Jennings, 28, was a four-year starter at Tennessee. The 49ers selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

Jennings signed a four-year, $3,406,024 contract that included a $111,024 signing bonus. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

San Francisco re-signed Jennings to a futures deal for the 2021 season and he ended up making the team. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and signed a two-year, $15.4 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Jenning appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 55 receptions for 643 yards (11.7 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.