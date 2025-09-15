Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Unlikely To Play Week 3 With Ankle Sprain

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy has an ankle sprain and is unlikely to play in Week 3 against the Bengals.

Per Jones, Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell doesn’t think this will be a short-term injured reserve stint, but McCarthy will most likely miss at least one game. Should McCarthy sit, backup QB Carson Wentz would be in line to start for the Vikings.

McCarthy, 22, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that includes a $12,714,396 signing bonus and will carry a $3,973,599 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy has made two starts for the Vikings and completed 24 of 41 passes (58.5 percent) for two touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed seven times for 50 yards and a touchdown.