Vikings QB Kyler Murray Ruled Out With Concussion

Vikings QB Kyler Murray was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Packers after a late hit to the head in the first quarter caused a concussion.

He walked off the field under his own power but went straight into the locker room for evaluation and was replaced by QB Carson Wentz.

Murray, 29, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

He signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option, which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray then signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022. He then signed a one-year deal with the Vikings this past offseason after the Cardinals released him.

In 2025, Murray appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.

We will have more on Murray as it becomes available.