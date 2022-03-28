Vikings Re-Sign DB Tye Smith

The Minnesota Vikings officially re-signed DB Tye Smith to a contract on Monday.

Smith, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.446 million contract and set to make a base salary of $525,000 for the 2016 season when the Seahawks cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Seattle later signed him to their practice squad before cutting him again. From there, he had brief stints with Washington and the Titans.

The Vikings signed Smith to a contract last year summer and he was on and off of their roster.

In 2021, Smith appeared in five games for the Vikings and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.