Vikings Re-Sign DL Jalen Redmond As Exclusive Rights Free Agent

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have re-signed DL Jalen Redmond for the 2025 season.

He was set to be an exclusive rights free agent, meaning all Minnesota had to do was tender a league-minimum offer to keep him in the fold.

Redmond, 25, was signed by the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he was placed on the PUP list during training camp and cut in August.

He later caught on with the Arlington Renegades in the XFL before the USFL-XFL merger in 2024. The Vikings signed him to a contract in June and he bounced on and off their roster.

In 2024, Redmond appeared in 13 games for the Vikings and recorded 18 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack and two pass deflections.